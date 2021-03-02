54 Hostel Students in Haryana’s Karnal Test Positive For COVID-19

Haryana schools opened for students of Class 3 to Class 5 from 24 February, according to an order issued by the state Department of School Education on Monday, 22 February.

Classes are being held from 10 am to 1:30 pm everyday. Students can also attend classes online as physical attendance is voluntary.

Earlier, the Haryana government had decided to reopen schools for students of Classes 6 to 8 from 1 February 2021. Classes for students of 9 to 12 had already resumed in mid-September.

Since the reopening comes amid pandemic concerns, the government has laid down some COVID-19 protocols to be followed, such as temperature checks for students and teachers.

(With inputs from ANI)