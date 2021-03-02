54 Hostel Students in Haryana’s Karnal Test Positive For COVID-19
The hostel area has now been designated as a containment zone and medical teams have reached the spot.
As many as 54 students have tested positive for coronavirus at a school hostel in Karnal, Haryana following which the area has been designated as a containment zone, stated a medical officer on Tuesday, 2 March.
Karnal Civil Surgeon, Yogesh Kumar Sharma confirmed the news to ANI saying, “Our medical teams have reached the spot and the hostel is being marked as a containment zone.”
Schools all over the country ceased physical operations last year in March/April due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, with the roll-out of the vaccine, schools have resumed their physical operations in a phased manner across several states including Haryana.
Haryana schools opened for students of Class 3 to Class 5 from 24 February, according to an order issued by the state Department of School Education on Monday, 22 February.
Classes are being held from 10 am to 1:30 pm everyday. Students can also attend classes online as physical attendance is voluntary.
Earlier, the Haryana government had decided to reopen schools for students of Classes 6 to 8 from 1 February 2021. Classes for students of 9 to 12 had already resumed in mid-September.
Since the reopening comes amid pandemic concerns, the government has laid down some COVID-19 protocols to be followed, such as temperature checks for students and teachers.
(With inputs from ANI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.