Haryana Board BSEH Classes 10, 12 Exams to Commence From 20 April
BSEH board exams will commence on 20 April and are scheduled to conclude on 31 May 2021.
The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) on Tuesday, 9 February, released the annual board examination dates for secondary and senior secondary classes. Exams are scheduled to start from 20 April 2021.
As per a report by Hindustan Times, Board chairman Dr Jagbir Singh said that the syllabus of the exam has already been reduced by 30 percent on the lines of CBSE, and the question paper will comprise 50 percent of objective type multiple choice questions
The board has reduced the duration of the exam to two-and-a-half hours from three hours. The date sheet of the exams will be uploaded on the official website of the board: https://bseh.org.in/.
Exams will be conducted with strict adherence to COVID-19 norms. Candidates appearing for them will have to cover their faces with a masks and will be required to follow social distancing norms.
Schools all over the country ceased physical operations last year in March/April due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, with the roll-out of the vaccine, schools have resumed their physical operations in a phased manner across several states. These states include Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Maharashtra, Assam, Rajasthan, Odisha, etc.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
