Haryana Board BSEH Classes 10, 12 Exams to Commence From 20 April

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) on Tuesday, 9 February, released the annual board examination dates for secondary and senior secondary classes. Exams are scheduled to start from 20 April 2021.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Board chairman Dr Jagbir Singh said that the syllabus of the exam has already been reduced by 30 percent on the lines of CBSE, and the question paper will comprise 50 percent of objective type multiple choice questions