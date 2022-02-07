Hijab Row: Two Men With 'Lethal Weapons' Arrested From Near Udupi College
The Udupi college had previously denied entry to students donning hijab on several occasions, leading to protests.
Amid a row in Karnataka's Udupi over Muslim students' right to wear hijab in classrooms, two people were arrested by the police on Monday, 7 February, for carrying lethal weapons near the Government Pre-University College in Kundapur – the protest hotspot.
A case has been filed against the accused, who are not locals, as per the police.
"Two people have been arrested, three are absconding. We are trying to trace them. They had one knife and they were not locals. They are from Gangolli. They have been sent to judicial custody. The case is under investigation," Additional Superintendent of Udupi ST Siddalingappa was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The arrested men have been identified as Rajab, 41, and Abdul Majid, 32.
Meanwhile, students wearing hijab on Monday were allowed entry into the campus of the PU college. They will, however, be seated in separate classrooms.
The educational institute had previously denied entry to students donning hijab on several occasions, citing rules regarding the school uniform.
Last week, a group of Hindu students had worn saffron shawls to class in Kundapur PU College to protest against Muslim girl students attending classes in hijab.
Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh had informed the college authorities that students could not be permitted to enter classrooms in any attire except the uniform, be it hijabs or saffron scarves.
A student of the college in Udupi has also approached the Karnataka High Court over denying hijab-wearing students entry into classrooms.
