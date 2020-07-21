Helplines, Counsellors: MHRD’s Mental Health Campaign for Students

A dedicated website, a national toll-free helpline, a database of counsellors and a holistic report card are among the many components of Manodarpan, a mental health initiative launched by the Human Resource Development Ministry to promote all-round well-being of students and equip them to stress during the coronavirus pandemic.

Manodarpan, which refers to the process of delving into one’s mind and thought, is the outcome of suggestions provided by a task-force, which was constituted by the ministry following a barrage of messages from children, parents and teachers expressing concern on the mental toll of children during the coronavirus pandemic.