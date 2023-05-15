HBSE 12th Result 2023 Declared at bseh.org.in; Steps to Download Here

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) have released the HBSE 12th board results 2023 today, 15 May 2023 at around 3 PM. The board had recently informed about the HBSE 10th & 12th result 2023 date though the exact time for the result was announced few hours before the result declaration.

Candidates who appeared for HBSE 12th exams can go through their scores on the official website – bseh.org.in. They can also download the scorecard for future use.

The HBSE board results 2023 for Classes 12 have been released online first. Candidates must go through their scores and personal details printed on the result properly to check if there are any mistakes. Check the steps below to download the HBSE 12th result 2023.