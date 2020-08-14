Have Permitted UGC to Conduct Exams: Home Ministry Tells SC
The Home Ministry also said that it had arrived at the decision after requests by MHRD and directions of the NDMA
The Union Home Ministry informed the Supreme Court on Thursday, 13 August, that in the “academic interest” of students it has given permission to the University Grants Commission (UGC) to conduct exams.
According to NDTV, the ministry told the apex court:
“Permission has been given to UGC to conduct exams. The decision has been taken in the academic interests of large number of students. Pursuant to Human Resources Ministry request, directions have been issued under NDMA to conduct exams.”Union Home Minsitry
The Home Ministry also reportedly said that it had arrived at the decision after requests by Ministry of Human Resource Development and directions of the National Disaster Management Authority.
The UGC had responded to a petition by students seeking cancellation of final-year exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic by stating that it would not do so.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday, also filed its opposition to Maharashtra and Delhi government’s decision to not conduct final year examinations amid the coronavirus pandemic, and said that the state had no power to do so.
In its exam guidelines, the UGC has allowed universities to promote intermediate semester students on basis of internal assessment and past performance, but insisted that final year students must be made to write the examination either online, offline or through a blend of online and offline before the end of September.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
