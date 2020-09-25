Haryana to Allow Schools, Colleges to Reopen: Check Visit Timings
Students will be required to take consent from their parents before they resume their visits to schools, colleges.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Haryana government has allowed reopening of schools and colleges as a trial run from 26 September with aim for students to seek guidance from their teachers.
In reference to the SOP released by the Centre for the reopening of schools, the Director General of the Haryana Ministry of Higher Education has allowed reopening of schools and colleges for student students to seek guidance from teachers in a staggered manner.
The state education department has directed schools and universities to complete all safety protocols related to COVID-19 by Friday, 25 September.
Staggered timings, regular sanitisation and compulsory masks will be followed as students return to school after a gap of almost seven months. They will, however, have to take consent from their parents before they resume their visits to schools.
According to a schedule prepared by the state education department, college students can visit their universities at the following time:
- BA first year students may visit colleges and universities between 9 am-12 pm on Monday and Tuesday.
- BA second-year students will visit on Wednesdays and Thursdays between 9 am and 12 pm.
- BCom and BSc first-year students will visit the institutes between 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm on Mondays and Tuesdays.
- BCom and BSc second-year students may go between 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm on Wednesday and Thursday.
- BA third-year and Post Graduation (PG) first year students may visit the colleges between 9 am to 12 noon on Friday and Saturday.
- BCom and BSc final-year students and PG second-year students can go between 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm on Friday and Saturday.
