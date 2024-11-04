Haryana TET Exam 2024 Registration Begins Today: How to Apply at bseh.org.in?

The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) will begin accepting online applications for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2024 from today on Monday, 4 November 2024. Interested candidates can apply through the official board website, bseh.org.in, until 14 November 2024.

The Haryana TET Exam 2024 will be conducted on 7 and 8 December 2024. Level 3 exam will be held on 7 December from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. On 8 December, Level 2 exam will take place from 10 am to 12:30 pm, followed by Level 1 exam from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.