GUJCET 2022 Answer Key To Release Soon: Date, Time, How To Check and Download

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET 2022 answer key is eagerly awaited by the students who had appeared for the examination on the scheduled date.

Candidates who had appeared for the GUJCET 2022 are waiting for the answer key to release on the website for them to calculate their scores.

It is to be noted that the GUJCET 2022 was conducted across the state on 19 April 2022. Candidates will soon get to download the answer key for GUJCET 2022 once it is officially released.