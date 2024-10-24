Gujarat Board Exams 2025: SSC, HSC Science Registration Started; Steps to Apply

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) has opened online registration for the 2025 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Science stream examinations. Students can apply through the GSEB official website, gseb.org, from 22 October to 30 November 2024.

The registration process is mandatory for all students appearing for the February 2025 board exams, including regular, repeater, special, GSOS regular, and GSOS repeater candidates in class 10. All regular and repeat class 12 science stream students must also apply online.