GSEB HSC Arts & Commerce Result 2022: Where and How to Check Results
Follow the steps here to check the GSEB HSC Arts and Commerce Results 2022
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB is likely to declare the HSC or Class 12 final exam results for Arts and Commerce streams soon.
Candidates can check the GSEB HSC Commerce, Arts result 2022 on gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. Students should know that the exact date and time for the release of Arts and Commerce stream results are not yet confirmed.
GSEB Class 12 board exam was conducted from 28 March to 12 April for Science and General streams. As per the reports, around 5 lakh students appeared for the class 12 exams this year.
GSEB science result was announced on 12 May 2022. The overall pass percentage was at 72.02%.
GSEB HSC Arts, Commerce Result 2022: How to Check
Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org and gsebeservice.com
On the homepage, click on the HSC Arts or Commerce result link.
You will have to enter your final exam seat number.
Submit and the results will appear on the screen.
Check the result and download it for future use.
