GATE 2023 Admit Card to be Released on 3 January on gate.iitk.ac.in

The admit card for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 will be released next week on 3 January 2023. After the admit cards are out, the candidates will get access to them and they will be able to download their GATE Admit Card from the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

The GATE admit cards 2023 will be released by IIT Kanpur on the official website the aforementioned date. The Institute had already given an opportunity to the candidates to rectify any defects they may have in their applications by 28 December 2022.