GATE 2022 Result, Final Answer Key Release Date Declared: How To Check

GATE 2022 Result, Final Answer Key Release Date: Steps to download
IIT Kharagpur has formally announced that it will release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 results by this week.
As per the latest schedule, GATE 2022 results will most likely be released on Thursday, 17 March 2022. Candidates can check their results on the official website once it is released by IIT Kharagpur.
The official website on which the candidates can check their GATE 2022 Result is gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
The ones who had appeared for the examination can check this site for all the latest details.
Candidates should note that along with the result, IIT Kharagpur will also declare the final answer key of GATE 2022.
The official website – gate.iitkgp.ac.in – has all the details about the final answer key and the result. As of now, the result declaration date is confirmed to be 17 March 2022.
Students who had appeared for the examination should note that while IIT Kharagpur will release the GATE 2022 result on 17 March 2022, the scorecards will be available on 21 March 2022.
Candidates can start downloading the GATE 2022 scorecards from 21 March 2022.
GATE 2022 Final Answer Key Details
The GATE 2022 provisional answer key had been released earlier on 21 February 2022.
Students were allowed to raise objections against the answer key before 25 February 2022. The revised and final answer key will release keeping in mind the objections.
Candidates can use the final answer key to get an idea about their GATE 2022 scores.
Steps To Check GATE Result 2022
Once the GATE 2022 Result is out on 17 March 2022, candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check their result:
Go to the official website of GATE – gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
On the homepage, fill in your enrollment ID/email address and password to log in.
The GATE Result 2022 will open on your screen.
Check all the details correctly on the result and take a printout.
It is to be noted by the candidates that the GATE 2022 scorecards can be downloaded from 21 March 2022.
The official website has all the latest details regarding GATE 2022 so the candidates should keep checking for more updates.
