Final Year Exams in Maharashtra May be Held in October: Report

Samant further stated that all universities have agreed that it is not possible for students to appear for the exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that the mode of examination will be released on 2 September.

“Amravati University and Yashwantrao Chavan Open University have said that a request be made to the UGC (University Grants Commission) for holding the examinations and announcing results by 10 November,” reported PTI, quoting Samant.

According to the report, a total of 7,62,962 students will appear for the final year exams across universities in the state.

Other states like West Bengal have directed state universities to conduct final semester college and universities examinations from 1-18 October, reported PTI.