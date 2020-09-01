Final Year Exams in Maharashtra May be Held in October: Report
Maharashtra Higher Education Minister Uday Samant on Monday, 31 August, stated that majority of non-agricultural universities in the state have asked the government to request the University Grants Commission to allow conducing final year exams and announcing results by 31 October, reported PTI.
According to a Supreme Court ruling on 28 August, states cannot promote final-year students without examination as ordered by University Grants Commission (UGC), while adding that they have the liberty to approach the UGC to seek postponement of the exams.
According to revised UGC guidelines, final-year university examinations may be conducted by the end of September, either online, offline or through a combination of both.
However, states can approach the UGC to have exams postponed beyond September, but will hot have the power to confer degrees on the basis of internal assessment.
Samant further stated that all universities have agreed that it is not possible for students to appear for the exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that the mode of examination will be released on 2 September.
“Amravati University and Yashwantrao Chavan Open University have said that a request be made to the UGC (University Grants Commission) for holding the examinations and announcing results by 10 November,” reported PTI, quoting Samant.
According to the report, a total of 7,62,962 students will appear for the final year exams across universities in the state.
Other states like West Bengal have directed state universities to conduct final semester college and universities examinations from 1-18 October, reported PTI.
