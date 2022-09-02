'Many Can't Afford IITs Anymore Due to Fee Hike': Students Protest at IIT-Delhi

A month after students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, protested a fee hike, students of IIT-Delhi followed suit, staging a demonstration against the issue on their campus on 31 August. The total academic fee of MTech students has risen by 100 percent.

An MTech student at IIT-Delhi, who did not wish to be named, said, "I have come all the way from Arunachal Pradesh to study at IIT-Delhi. By the time we pursue our M.Tech, we hope to be financially independent. But now, we have to rely on our families. This is putting a lot of burden on students as well as their families. There are many who studied hard and got admission but could not pursue the course because of the fee hike.

An IIT-Delhi official said, "The current fee was decided by the Board and was implemented in January 2022."