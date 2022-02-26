Faridabad Teen Kills Himself, Family Accuses School of 'Bullying Over Sexuality'

(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of homophobia and suicide. Reader discretion advised.)

A class 10 student from Delhi Public School in Greater Faridabad died by suicide on Thursday, 25 February, leaving behind a note accusing his school of bullying.

The teenage boy's mother, who is also a teacher in the same school, alleged that her son was harassed over his sexuality.

A suicide note recovered from his house read: “The school has killed me... especially higher authorities.”

An FIR has also been registered under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the academic head of the school.