Faridabad Teen Kills Himself, Family Accuses School of 'Bullying Over Sexuality'
A complaint by his mother, who is a teacher, alleged that her son was bullied in school over his sexuality.
(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of homophobia and suicide. Reader discretion advised.)
A class 10 student from Delhi Public School in Greater Faridabad died by suicide on Thursday, 25 February, leaving behind a note accusing his school of bullying.
The teenage boy's mother, who is also a teacher in the same school, alleged that her son was harassed over his sexuality.
A suicide note recovered from his house read: “The school has killed me... especially higher authorities.”
An FIR has also been registered under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the academic head of the school.
Speaking to The Quint, a Faridabad Police spokesperson said:
"From the complaint, the family has said that two other students passed lewd remarks against the deceased over his sexuality. When complaint was made to the school authorities, no action was taken. The boy was studying from home due to lockdown. But when physical classes started, he was subjected to bullying again."
'What Action Was Taken?'
A close family member told The Quint that the boy was dyslexic and was undergoing therapy due to distress.
"There has been several instances of bullying. Not only was he repeatedly mocked and called 'gay', he was also stripped in the school bathroom. We know that several emails were written to the school authorities. But what action was taken? We demand to know," the kin said.
The first email was written in September 2021 – after the boy confided in his mother about the bullying, the family member added.
A day before the incident, the boy reportedly had a science exam and was unable to solve a problem after which he was allegedly rebuked by the school principal.
'You Are the Best Mom'
The boy, in his note, called his mother a brave woman and addressed it to her. According to The Indian Express, the note read:
“This school has killed me. Specially higher authorities… tell ninna and bade papa about my sexuality and whatever happened with me. And please try to handle them… You are wonderful, strong, beautiful and amazing. Don’t care what relatives say…”
In a statement, the school said that they are cooperating with the authorities for the investigation.
"The student never faced any kind of harassment in the school. We are cooperating with the police and want a fair and impartial probe and (want to) bring out the truth."Delhi Public School, Greater Faridabad
The 15-year-old's mother was visiting her father when the incident took place on 25 February. She got a call from the neighbours, informing her that the teenager was being taken to the hospital. He was declared dead upon being brought to the hospital.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.