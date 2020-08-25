FAQ: Will I Be Allowed to Write JEE, NEET If I Have Fever?
JEE Main is scheduled from 1 to 6 September, while NEET UG will be conducted on 13 September.
With the Supreme Court refusing to postpone JEE Main and NEET UG, around 25 lakh students are expected to appear for the engineering and medical entrance exams which will now be held in September, as scheduled.
While JEE Main will be conducted from 1 to 6 September, NEET UG will be held conducted on 13 September. But what are the safety guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency? Read on to find out.
What is a self-declaration? How should it be written?
According to guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), an aspirant must carry a written self-declaration stating that they do not have any symptoms associated with COVID-19, have not come in contact with anyone who has tested positive for the virus or had any symptom in the recent past.
This declaration has to be made by the aspirant themselves and should not be confused with a COVID-19 test report or medical fitness certificate.
What are the safety measures?
Admit cards are to be issued with staggered time slots, which means that although the exam will start at the same time for everyone, aspirants will be divided into groups and will have different reporting times. This measure has been taken to avoid overcrowding.
Thermal screening of all students and staff will also be carried out.
What if my body temperature is high? Will I not be allowed in?
If the body temperature of a student exceeds 99.4 degree Fahrenheit, the aspirant will be taken to a separate room. If the temperature doesn’t come down after some time, the student will be allowed to write the test in an isolation room.
Okay, I don’t have fever. What’s next?
Students without any symptoms or temperature will proceed for frisking and then will make way to the registration hall in batches of 15 girls and 15 boys in different registration rooms. They will also have to sanitise hands with soap before entering the exam hall.
Students are allowed to carry a transparent water bottle, and a 50 ml mask sanitiser and will have to maintain a six-feet distance while entering the hall. They will also be given a fresh three-ply mask before entering and will have to discard the old ones.
Exam done. What about the exit plan?
Students will have to exit in an orderly manner and will only be allowed one by one. During exit, they must discard their masks and gloves while exiting and not crowd outside the exam centre.
