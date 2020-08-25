FAQ: Will I Be Allowed to Write JEE, NEET If I Have Fever?

With the Supreme Court refusing to postpone JEE Main and NEET UG, around 25 lakh students are expected to appear for the engineering and medical entrance exams which will now be held in September, as scheduled.

While JEE Main will be conducted from 1 to 6 September, NEET UG will be held conducted on 13 September. But what are the safety guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency? Read on to find out.