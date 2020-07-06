FAQ: Here’s How You Can Apply to Delhi’s St Stephens College
Registration forms would be available on the college’s website from 7-18 July.
Delhi’s Prestigious St Stephen’s College will not conduct written tests for students who make it to the cut-offs, but will conduct online interviews for students seeking admissions to undergraduate courses at the college this academic year.
HOW TO APPLY?
- Complete the registration process with the University of Delhi after which a form number number will be generated
- Enter the DU form number and email ID registered in the registration section of the college application form.
- Click on the verification link that will be sent by the college to your registered email address
- Complete the college registration process by making online payment
- Save the form and take a print out
WHAT ARE THE DIFFERENT ADMISSION QUOTAS?
- 50 percent seats in every discipline to be filled up by general category students
- Out this 50 percent, 12 percent seats will be reserved for SCs and 5 percent for STs.
- 50 percent seats (except supernumerary seats) would be filled up by Christian candidates.
- 5 percent sanctioned seats shall be reserved horizontally across all categories for the PWD candidates with 50 percent reservation in favour of Christian candidates.
- Maximum 6 seats will be allotted to candidates who opt for Urdu as their optional language in BA programme, with 50 percent reservation in favour of Christian candidates.
- Three candidates who are children of defence personnel who have lost lives in the line of duty will be allotted seats across all disciplines.
- Admissions in the sports category will be 5 percent of the sanctioned seats.
- Candidates nominated by the Government of India (PMSSS and/or MEA) will fall under supernumerary quota and will be limited to 4 and 2 candidates respectively.
- Some seats will be allotted to children of working, retired and deceased employees of the college. Number and course, would be decided by the Principal.
WHAT ARE THE POINTS TO KEEP IN MIND?
- The online form has six sections and students should fill a section, save it, and then move on to the next one.
- Scan your photographs, certificates and signature in the dimensions mentioned on the prospectus.
- Ensure that you have selected the desired number of courses, the correct category of admission (ST/SC/Christian/General)
- No changes can be made to the form after payment of registration fee, which is non-refundable.
- PWD students don’t have to pay registration fee and can submit their application without making any payment. They would receive a receipt after their documents are verified by the admissions office.
WHAT ARE THE SUBJECTS TO BE MENTIONED?
- Students have to manually enter marks obtained in Class 10 and 11.
- For Class 12, select the subjects that you have appeared for. In case the subject is not mentioned, type it manually.
- Make sure that you select at least one language in the best four subjects otherwise the application will be rejected.
- In case you have applied for BSc (Hons) in Mathematics, do include Mathematics among the four subjects you have selected for calculating BFS. Business Mathematics is not permitted.
- If you want to apply for any BA (Hons) in addition to BSc (Hons) in Mathematics, you should also select four check boxes under BFS. The selection of subjects under BFS for BA (Hons) or BA (Program) need not be the same as those selected under BFS for Mathematics (Hons).
HOW TO PREPARE FOR THE INTERVIEW?
- The interview will be conducted online and the list of short-listed candidates, along with their interview schedule would be uploaded on the college’s website.
- The academic potential and suitability of the student, beyond marks scored in relevant subjects, would be assessed.
- Potential to participate in co-curricular activities of the college would be taken into account.
- A candidate’s sense of awareness, sense of values and level of motivation will be assessed.
- Students should carry a print-out of the interview call letter.
- Students should carry original copies of date of birth, qualifying exam mark sheet and SC/ST, PWD, Foreign board certificates, wherever applicable.
