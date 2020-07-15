FAQ: Can I Apply for Rechecking of Marks Scored in CBSE Class 12?
Not satisfied with marks scored in CBSE Class 12 board exams? Here’s how you can apply for re-evaluation.
Following the declaration of results of the Class 12 board exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has come out with detailed guidelines for the verification of marks, obtaining photocopies of evaluated answer books and revaluations for students only for subjects that they have appeared for.
According to the board, the requests for any of the above-mentioned processes can only be made online on the board’s website www.cbse.nic.in during the given schedule and only after the said processing charges have been paid.
When can I apply for verification of marks?
Students who have appeared for Class 12 board exams may apply for verification of marks on CBSE’s website from 17 July to 21 July. However, the student has to pay Rs 500 per subject for getting their marks verified.
How will results of the verification process be communicated?
- The result obtained from verification of marks will be uploaded on CBSE’s website.
- In case of change of marks, a letter will be sent to the student by speed post or email.
- Should there be no change of marks, the result will be available on the website, but no letter or email would be sent.
I have not applied for verification of marks. Can I apply for obtaining photocopy of answer books?
Only those candidates who have applied for verification of marks will be eligible to apply for obtaining photocopy of answer books in that/those subject(s).
When can I apply online for obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer books?
Students can apply for obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer books only between 1 to 2 August. Students will have to shell out Rs 700 for the photocopy of each answer booklet.
Where can I see a photocopy of the evaluated answer book?
Application submitted on behalf of the candidate or any incomplete application or fees deposited will not be given back without any further reference.
Photocopy of the evaluated answer book or books will be made available in the candidate’s login account after blocking all information relating to the identity of the examiner, or any other official associated with the examination process.
What if I spot errors in marking or evaluation? Can I apply for re-evaluation?
- Only those candidates who have applied for obtaining photocopy of the evaluated answer book/books shall be eligible for re-evaluation or challenge the marks awarded to any question.
- Students can apply for this process between 6 to 7 August.
- Such requests would only be available for the theory portion and students will have to pay Rs 100 per question.
- The student must first refer to the marking scheme for the concerned subject on CBSE’s website. Then, the student should submit the application for re-evaluation in the required questions with reasoning.
How will I get to know about the status of re-evaluation?
The status of the re-evaluation process will be updated on CBSE’s website and a formal letter will be emailed or sent by speed post. No appeal or review against the same would be entertained and the decision of the board will be final and binding on all candidates.
Can I obtain photocopies of answer books under RTI Act?
Yes, photocopies of answer books can be obtained under the Right to Information Act, 2005. However, request for verification or re-evaluation cannot be made under the RTI act.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.