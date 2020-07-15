FAQ: Can I Apply for Rechecking of Marks Scored in CBSE Class 12?

Following the declaration of results of the Class 12 board exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has come out with detailed guidelines for the verification of marks, obtaining photocopies of evaluated answer books and revaluations for students only for subjects that they have appeared for.

According to the board, the requests for any of the above-mentioned processes can only be made online on the board’s website www.cbse.nic.in during the given schedule and only after the said processing charges have been paid.