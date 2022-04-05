Circular on Reduced Term 1 Weightage Fake, Confirms CBSE
The fake circular was doing the rounds on the afternoon of Tuesday, 4 April.
A circular stating that CBSE's Term 1 weightage would be reduced, was fake, confirmed an official. The fake circular was doing the rounds on the afternoon of Tuesday, 4 April, with many news organisations carrying it.
The fake circular stated that the Term 1 weightage would be reduced to 30 percent while the Term 2 exam would carry 70 percent weightage.
In actuality, the weightage of Term-I and Term-II exams will be decided at the time of declaration of Term-II result and accordingly, final performance will be calculated.
The fake notice came amid ongoing debates among students about their Term 1 and Term 2 weightage. Many students hoped that the circular was true.
The National Progressive Schools’ Conference, a private school body, had also suggested reduced Term 1 weightage due to adoption of unfair means and malpractices.
This is the first time that CBSE had conducted its exams in two terms. Term 1 exams had been conducted in November and December last year and Term 2 exams will commence on April 26.
