ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Protests Erupt in Hyderabad After 25-Year-Old TSPSC Aspirant Dies by Suicide

Pravalika was allegedly frustrated after the repeated cancellation and postponement of the TSPSC exams.

The Quint
Published
News
1 min read
Protests Erupt in Hyderabad After 25-Year-Old TSPSC Aspirant Dies by Suicide
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A 25-year-old Telangana State Public Service Commission aspirant, identified as Pravalika, died by suicide in her hostel room in Hyderabad’s Ashok Nagar area on Friday, 13 October.

Pravalika, who hailed from Warangal, was allegedly frustrated after the repeated cancellation and postponement of the TSPSC exams.

Protests erupted after the news reached other students. A large gathering of students did not allow the police to “shift the deceased’s body,” reported news agency ANI.

ANI also quoted a police official as saying that in a suicide note left behind by Pravalika, she apologised to her parents for not doing “anything for them.” A probe is underway in the case, police officials have said.

Also Read

'He Feared Exams...': Arunachal Student's Suicide Sparks Protests at NIT Silchar

'He Feared Exams...': Arunachal Student's Suicide Sparks Protests at NIT Silchar

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×