‘Emphasis’ on Mother Tongue as Medium of Instruction Till 5th: NEP

According to the policy, students will participate in a fun project or activity on ‘The Languages of India’, sometime in Grades 6-8, such as, under the ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ initiative.

Several foreign languages will also be offered at the secondary level. Indian Sign Language (ISL) will be standardised across the country, and national and state curriculum materials developed for use by students with hearing impairment.

Apart from focus on regional languages, students in class 6 will be introduced to internships and coding and all students will take school examinations in Grades 3, 5, and 8 which will be conducted by the appropriate authority.

Board exams for Grades 10 and 12 will be continued, but redesigned with holistic development as the aim.