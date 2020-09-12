Eight Students from Telangana Among 24 JEE Mains 2020 Top Scorers

Results for JEE Mains 2020 exam were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, 11 September. A total of 24 students scored 100 percent in the entrance exam, with Telangana accounting for 8 of the top 24 scorers.

The second spot was bagged by Delhi with five hundred percentile scorers, followed by Rajasthan (4), Andhra Pradesh (3), Haryana (2) and one candidate each from Gujarat and Maharashtra.