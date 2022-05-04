Amid Heatwave, Parts of Delhi Witness Hailstorm, Rain With Strong Winds

Amid extreme heatwaves, several parts of Delhi, including Rohini, Pitampura, and Paschim Vihar, witnessed a hailstorm and a bout of rain with strong winds on Wednesday afternoon, 4 May.

Predicting a dust storm, thunderstorm, or hail storm with wind speeds of up to 50 km per hour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Wednesday morning, issued a yellow alert for the national capital.

The weather monitoring agency later changed the warning to the orange category. Four colour codes – green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared), and red (take action) – are used by the IMD to alert people about the weather conditions.