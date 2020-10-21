DU UG Admissions 2020: Over 4,800 Apply Under 2nd Cut-Off on Day 2

Admission to BA (Honours) History is not available in Bharati College, DCAC, BR Ambedkar, Hansraj, Hindu, IP College for Women, Kamala Nehru, Kirori Mal, Laxmibai, Maitreyi, Motilal Nehru and Rajdhani colleges.

Seats are available under the three courses at LSR with a requirement of 99 percent for BA (Honours) Economics and 99.75 percent for both BA (Honours) Psychology and BA (Honours) Political Science.