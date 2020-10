DU Courses Offering Admission to Students Scoring 90% or Below

Delhi University announced its first cut-off on Saturday, 10 October, with its top courses BA (H) Economics, BA (H) Political Science and BA (H) Psychology at 100%, the highest it has reached in the past few years.

The number of students scoring 90 percent and above has increased by 63,000 to 1,57,934. Since the University of Delhi is a Central Varsity and a lot of top scorers were uncertain about JEE and NEET, many could have signed up for DU, sending the cut-off sky high.

With just over 70,000 seats available for undergraduate admission at the premier university, not all of the 3.5 lakhs student who registered for admission are likely to secure admission.