DU PG Admission 2021: 3rd Merit List To Be Released Tomorrow
DU PG 3rd cut-off list will be released on admission.uod.ac.in.
DU PG 3rd Merit List: Third merit list for admissions in postgraduate courses in University of Delhi (DU) is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, 7 December. Earlier, it was scheduled to be out on Friday, 3 December, but it was deferred along with extension in admission deadline against 2nd merit list.
Candidates who have applied for admission in DU PG courses will be able to check the merit list on the official admission portal of DU: admission.uod.ac.in.
The cut-off list is prepared on the basis of the marks secured by candidates in Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021, and performance of DU students in their qualifying examination.
DU PG 3rd Cut-Off List Admission Schedule
According to the revised schedule, candidates who will be shortlisted for admission against 3rd merit list will have to apply for admission between 10 am, Wednesday, 8 December and 11:59 pm, Thursday, 9 December.
Whereas, department and colleges will verify and approve admissions from 10 am, Wednesday, 8 December, 5:00 pm, to Friday, 10 December. Candidates who secure admission against 3rd merit list are required to pay fee by 1 pm on Friday, 10 December.
As per the official notice, further merit lists for admission in PG programmes will be released by DU in case of availability of seats. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of DU.
