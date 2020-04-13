DU: No Proposal to Promote 1st & 2nd Year Students Without Exams

The University of Delhi on Monday, 13 April said that reports claiming that the varsity is considering a proposal to cancel semester examination for first and second year students are wrong. Speaking to The Quint, Dean of Examinations Professor Vinay Gupta said “that no such proposal has been sent to the Vice Chancellor and these reports do not have any substance.”

Professor Gupta further added that the central varsity will conduct examinations, but the process and timing would depend on guidelines provided by the Human Resource Development Ministry.