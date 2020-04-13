DU: No Proposal to Promote 1st & 2nd Year Students Without Exams
The University of Delhi on Monday, 13 April said that reports claiming that the varsity is considering a proposal to cancel semester examination for first and second year students are wrong. Speaking to The Quint, Dean of Examinations Professor Vinay Gupta said “that no such proposal has been sent to the Vice Chancellor and these reports do not have any substance.”
Professor Gupta further added that the central varsity will conduct examinations, but the process and timing would depend on guidelines provided by the Human Resource Development Ministry.
Another DU official who didn’t want to named, confirmed that no such discussion has taken place. “We are waiting for the nodal ministry to come up with guidelines. It can’t be that the UGC decides something and then we decide and then there’s a clash,” he said, referring to the constitution of a seven-member committee by the UGC which is expected to come up with a contingency plan for universities.
The committee is expected to provide its suggestions on an alternate academic calendar, conduct of examinations and vacations, among other tasks. It is expected to submit its report to the HRD ministry by 13 April.
Quoting an unnamed official, a Live Hindustan report had earlier said that senior officials of the central varsity have asked the Vice Chancellor to consider cancellation of examinations for the first and second year.
“Some have suggested that the examinations are difficult for all, so the first and second year students should be passed on the basis of promotions or on the basis of prior evaluation. After this, it will not be a big challenge * to conduct the examination of third year students *,” the report said.
However, the report added that idea is a mere suggestion and has not been approved by the VC,
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)