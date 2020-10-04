DU Likely to Announce First Cut Off on 10 October: Sources

Entrance based admission to Undergraduate Courses for those part of the 1st Merit list will begin at 10 am on 19 October, and the last date for payment against the same is 23 October, according tot he circular dated 25 September.

Both entrance, as well as merit based admission to Postgraduate Courses will begin at 10 am on 26 October, and the last date for those who qualify the first list is 30 October.

Around 3,53,918 students have registered for admissions in DU this year, which is almost a lakh more than the 2,58,000 who had applied to the varsity last year.

The University of Delhi has made the admission process completely online this year and students will not have to visit colleges for completing the admission process.