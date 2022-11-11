DU CSAS Round 3 Schedule to be Released Today
Candidates can check the DU CSAS round 3 schedule for the UG students on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in
The new dates for the Common Seat Allocation System, CSAS Round 3 will be released today by the University of Delhi. As per the reports by PTI, the CSAS schedule was revised because the University needed more time to prepare the list for the supernumerary seats. The DU CSAS schedule for round 3 was supposed to be out yesterday, 10 November 2022.
The University had released an official notice on the website, admission.uod.ac.in before they began the rescheduling of Common Seat Allocation System III. As per the notice, “The allocation cum admission to Common Seat Allocation System Round III has been rescheduled. The revised schedule will be announced on Friday, November 11, 2022."
Thus, the candidates can visit the official website for more updates and schedules.
The PTI report further mentioned that the Dean of Admission of Delhi University, Haneet Gandhi said that they will be taking admission for all supernumerary seats in this round. Also, the trial rounds under various categories have already been concluded. This was among the reasons to keep more time in hand to finalize the list and reschedule the CSAS Round 3.
The list for the first and second-round allocation has already been released. DU had offered 70,000 seats out of which more than 61,500 seats have already been filled by UG students. The organization had also given an opportunity to other students to apply for admission to the University from 5 to 7 November 2022.
The fresh dates for Common Seat Allocation System for Round 3 will be released soon on the official website of the University.
