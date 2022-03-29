BSEB DElEd 2022: Registration Begins, Here Is How To Apply

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has opened the application window for DElEd (Diploma in Elementary Education) from 28 March 2022.

Interested candidates can apply to register for the same on the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com. These dates have been announced for the candidates who had enrolled for the training session of DElEd (Face-to-face) course 2021-23.

The students who had enrolled for the course can register themselves online from 28 March 2022 to 8 April 2022.