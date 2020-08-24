Delhi University to Reopen Research Labs for PhD Students

Delhi University on Sunday, 23 August, announced that it will now be reopening research labs in a phased manner for its PhD students, making them the first students to return to the university post lockdown.

“Registered bonafide senior PhD students, whose presence in the research laboratory is essential, may join their research laboratories after obtaining a certificate from their respective supervisors and further endorsed by the Head of the Department or the Director of the Center to this effect,” read a notice by proctor Neeta Sehgal on this matter.

According to the notice, only 2-3 students will be allowed to work in each lab. Health safety norms like social distancing, face mask, and sanitisation while entering the labs will also be followed.

The university recently also issued a notice which allows PhD students to return to their hostel in a phased manner. Any PhD student who returns to hostel will undergo a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine.