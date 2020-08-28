DU Exams From 14 Sept: Check Guidelines for Offline Exams
The exam are being conducted for final year students who were unable to appear for the open book exams.
Delhi University will start conducting the second phase of the final-year exams from 14 September. The exams will be conducted in both online and offline modes.
The second phase of exams is being conducted for DU final-year students who were unable to appear for the first phase of online open-book examinations.
The guidelines for the conduct of the offline examinations was submitted by DU in an affidavit filed in the Delhi Hight Court on Thursday, 27 August.
For the offline examinations, students are required to bring their own papers to use as answer sheets, and stationary as well. Electronic devices will be also be allowed inside the examination hall.
DU Final Year Offline Examination Guidelines
The rules to bring stationery and electronic devices apply to those who opt for offline exams and those who sit for online exams in ICT (information and communication technology) centres.
“Students who opt for the physical mode of OBE as per date sheet during the second phase shall have to appear at examination centres in Delhi only… Request for change of examination centre shall not be entertained by the University,” DU said in the affidavit.
The university further stated that “students for both mode of examinations i.e. physical or ICT-based activities, shall answer questions on plain/ruled A4 size paper and shall use their own papers for writing answers. There will be no physical assistance during examinations in the college and departments.”
The online exam will be held over 4 hours – 3 hours to download and attempt the question paper ad one hour to upload the scans of the answer sheets. Those appearing for the offline exams will have three hours to complete the exam.
Nearly 5,000 Students Unable to Submit Answer Sheets in Phase 1 Exams
According to figures submitted by the university in court on Thursday, out of the total 82,852 students (excluding figures of the School of Open Learning), 80,139 had registered for the exams, of which 79,533 had been able to log in to the DU portal. Out of this, 76,040 students attempted papers but finally 71,103 submitted the answer sheets on the portal. The first phase of Open Book Exams was conducted from 10-31 August.
Students can either download question papers from the DU portal or receive them on the e-mail ID mentioned by them in the examination form.
This means that even if the portal is inaccessible, students will be able to access the question papers in the inbox of their registered email address.
