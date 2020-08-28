DU Exams From 14 Sept: Check Guidelines for Offline Exams

Delhi University will start conducting the second phase of the final-year exams from 14 September. The exams will be conducted in both online and offline modes.

The second phase of exams is being conducted for DU final-year students who were unable to appear for the first phase of online open-book examinations.

The guidelines for the conduct of the offline examinations was submitted by DU in an affidavit filed in the Delhi Hight Court on Thursday, 27 August.

For the offline examinations, students are required to bring their own papers to use as answer sheets, and stationary as well. Electronic devices will be also be allowed inside the examination hall.