DU Student Attempts Self-Immolation During a Protest To Restart Physical Classes

A Delhi University student on Tuesday, 8 February, allegedly attempted self-immolation on the second day of protests over the resumption of offline classes.

Kamal Tiwari, a first-year student of MA in Buddhist Studies, allegedly doused himself in petrol and set himself on fire during the protest. Tiwari is also an activist of Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), the youth wing of the Aam Aadmi Party.