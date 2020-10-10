At Little-Known Delhi University Colleges, Cut-offs Soar to 98%

The second highest cut-off at Aryabhatta College is for B.Com Honours at 97.5 percent, as compared to 96 percent in 2019. Similarly, the cut-off for B.A Psychology Honours has jumped by 2 percentage points from 95 in 2019 to 97 in 2020.

This is followed by B.Sc Chemistry Hons and B.Sc Mathematics Hons at 96 percent and B.A Hons English, B.A Hons Political Science and B.A Programme (Eco + History) and (Eco + Political Science) at 95 percent.