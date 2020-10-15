Despite 90% in Boards, Students Unable to Join Dream DU College 

Sharma was forced to take admission at a little-known DU college, where she feels she has absolutely no chance to grow. It’s for almost identical reasons that DU Aspirant Srishti Shukla did not take admission into any DU college.

While DU has only roughly 70,000 seats in UG courses as against over three lakh applicants this year, these students at least have an option to take admission, while those who have scored below 90 percent are left with no choice.