The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is considering scrapping the class 10 and 12 board exams altogether, a source familiar with the matter told The Quint.This comes just days after the Supreme Court asked the board to clarify its stand by 23 June, while hearing a petition filed by parents who wanted CBSE to cancel all pending exams and mark students on the basis of internal assessment.Clear Stand on Pending Exams by 23 June: Supreme Court Tells CBSE"There is a high possibility that exams could be scrapped altogether and students could be marked on the basis of internal assessment," the source said."However, discussions are going on and a call will be taken on Monday, 22 June," he added.'All Students to be Promoted'A report by The Indian Express also states that the board might promote class 12 students on the basis of a special marking scheme, but give them the option to improve their performance at a later date.In other words, while the board will come up with a special evaluation scheme now, students who are not satisfied with their evaluation, can opt for a pen-and-paper test at a later date.As the COVID-19 situation makes it look unlikely that the exams will be held from 1-15 July, any further delay in the process could cause problems in admission to universities and higher education institutions.CBSE is said to have discussed the plan of the special evaluation mechanism with the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry, the report said.The pending exams for Class 12 include 12 core subjects like Business Studies, Geography, Hindi (Core), Home Science, Sociology, Computer Science, Information Technology and Biotechnology.(With inputs from Indian Express)