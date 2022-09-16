After Night-Long Wait for Students, CUET Results Declared

After a long wait for students, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate results were announced at around 5:30 am on Friday, 16 September.

Students can see their percentile as well as their normalised scores on the scorecards. Students can check https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ or https://nta.ac.in/.

The results were expected to be out by 10 pm on 15 September but the National Testing Agency (NTA) tweeted on Thursday night that they were working on the results which would take longer.

However, they did not specify a time, leaving students anxious all night. Later in the night, The Indian Express reported that results would be announced at 2 am since they were "processing a huge database."