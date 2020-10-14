Delhi Govt Urges CBSE to Extend Board Examinations Deadline

“The CBSE was requested last month for waiving off the entire examination fee, as a one time measure, for the students of classes 10 and 12 studying in government-run and aided schools. In reply to the request, the board had shown its inability to waive off the examination fee of students of class X and XII of the aforementioned schools,” the letter stated.

The letter further said due to the ongoing pandemic, most of the parents have lost their jobs and their incomes have been affected badly and their savings have already been used to meet their daily needs.