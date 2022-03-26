Delhi Government Proposes Boarding School for Homeless Children

The Delhi government proposed to build a state-of-the-art boarding school for children from homeless families. An outlay of 10 crore has been proposed for the project.

Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal said that since the homeless are not voters, no government wants to help them, adding that many are forced to beg.

The CM said, “There are so many innocent children who have been forced into the act of begging. No government wants to help such children because they aren’t voters. We have allocated ten crores rupees to build a residential state of the art school-cum-facility for the upliftment of these children…”

The CM added that the children need emotional and psychological care. In the past, efforts to push children towards care centres have failed, he added.