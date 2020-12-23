Delhi Government May Scrap Nursery Admissions for 2021-22: Report

The Delhi government is considering scrapping nursery admissions for the 2021-22 academic session, reported The Indian Express, quoting sources. According to the report, schools are unlikely to reopen before July 2021.

The report further states that the option to scrap admissions has been discussed by senior government officials and will be first proposed to private schools. Students will be admitted in two batches in 2022-23: nursery and kindergarten.

Hit by the third wave of coronavirus, schools in Delhi, which have been shut since the lockdown in March, will stay closed till further orders. On 28 October, the announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who’s also the state’s Education Minister.