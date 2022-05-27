Daulat Ram College: 2 Yrs After Ad Hoc Prof Alleged Caste Bias, Principal Booked

"I did not fit into the principal's stereotype of what a Dalit woman should be like because I was outspoken," said a former ad hoc assistant professor at Delhi University's Daulat Ram College who had alleged caste discrimination against her by the reputed college in August 2020.

She had accused college principal Savita Roy of firing her without notice and discriminating against her on the basis of her caste.

However, her plea was not taken up by the sessions court nor was her complaint registered by Delhi Police. Now, two years on, an FIR has been registered against the principal and Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta.