Dalit Woman Doctor Dies By Suicide in Punjab, Kin Allege Caste Discrimination

A woman doctor working as an intern at the SGPC-run Sri Guru Ram Dass Institute of Medical Science and Research located in Amritsar, Punjab, died by suicide on the intervening night of 8 and 9 March.

Her family has alleged that Pamposh, a resident of Ramamandi in Jalandhar, was being subjected to casteist slurs by several doctors.

The 26-year-old’s mother Kamlesh Rani has filed a complaint at the local police station in Vallah, after which and FIR a was filed against 10 people including two professors and four students under various sections of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act as well as for abetment to suicide.