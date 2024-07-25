CUET UG Result 2024 To Be Released Soon At exams.nta.ac.in; Steps To Check Below

The National Testing Agency (NTA) held the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2024) in May 2024. A re-test was also held on 19 July 2024. The NTA has not yet released the CUET UG 2024 result, but students are expected to check their scores by visiting exams.nta.ac.in.

The NTA conducted CUET UG 2024 in a hybrid mode on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29. The results will be announced next on exams.nta.ac.in. and the answer key was released on 7 July 2024. Students had until 9 July 2024, to submit any objections. A re-test was held on 19 July.

According to NTA, the cut-offs for admission to various programs will be decided by the user universities. Since the counselling process is not centralized, the agency will not publish the cut-off marks. However, the NTA will share the subject-wise and total number of candidates who appeared and qualified as well as the names of toppers.