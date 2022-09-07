ADVERTISEMENT

CUET UG Answer Key 2022: Release Date, Marking Scheme, and Other Details Here

CUET UG Answer Key 2022 is likely to be released today on cuet.samarth.ac.in. Here are the details.

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) Answer Key 2022 is expected to be released soon, probably today, on 7 September 2022, by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Once released, the direct link of the CUET UG 2022 answer key will be available on the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. To access the answer key, candidates would require their personal details as mentioned on the CUET UG Admit Card 2022.

This year, approximately 14.9 lakh candidates applied for CUET UG. The exam was conducted by NTA in six phases between 15 July- 30 August 2022.

Although there are speculations about the CUET-UG 2022 Answer Key releasing today, NTA has not confirmed it officially yet.

CUET UG Exam 2022: Result Date

If reports are to be believed, NTA will officially declare the CUET UG result 2022 by 15 September 2022. However, there is no official confirmation by NTA regarding the same.

The exam for candidates who missed the last phase of the CUET UG on 30 August 2022 is likely to be conducted on Thursday, 8 September 2022.

CUET UG 2022: What Is the Marking Scheme for the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)?

Once the CUET UG 2022 provisional answer key is released, candidates will be able to calculate their scores. If there is any doubt or discrepancy, they can challenge the key. According to an official notification released by the NTA, the following will be the marking scheme for the multiple choice questions (MCQs):

1. Correct answer will be awarded +5 marks.

2. Negative marking of -1 will be given to each incorrect answer.

3. No marks will be given for unattempted questions.

4. Incase of multiple correct answers for a question, only those candidates will be awarded +5 marks who will have selected any of the correct options.

5. Incase all the four options given to a question are correct, then +5 marks will be awarded to all those candidates who would have attempted the question.

6. If there is a question with all the wrong options, all the candidates will be awarded +5 marks.

