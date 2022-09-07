CUET UG Answer Key 2022: Release Date, Marking Scheme, and Other Details Here

Once the CUET UG 2022 provisional answer key is released, candidates will be able to calculate their scores. If there is any doubt or discrepancy, they can challenge the key. According to an official notification released by the NTA, the following will be the marking scheme for the multiple choice questions (MCQs):

1. Correct answer will be awarded +5 marks.

2. Negative marking of -1 will be given to each incorrect answer.

3. No marks will be given for unattempted questions.

4. Incase of multiple correct answers for a question, only those candidates will be awarded +5 marks who will have selected any of the correct options.

5. Incase all the four options given to a question are correct, then +5 marks will be awarded to all those candidates who would have attempted the question.

6. If there is a question with all the wrong options, all the candidates will be awarded +5 marks.