CUET UG 2022 Result to be Out Soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Check Tentative Dates

The chairman of the University Grants Commission, UGC, M. Jagadesh Kumar declared the CUET result release date. The result date for the Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022 was declared on 9 September 2022.

The Chairman tweeted that the CUET results 2022 will be available on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in by 13 September or latest by 15 September 2022.

Over 12 lakh candidates who appeared for the CUET 2022 are eagerly awaiting the CUET 2022 results. 10 September 2022 was the last date to file objections to the CUET UG Answer Keys, which were made available online.