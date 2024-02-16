CTET 2024 Result Released; Link & Steps To Download Result PDF

CTET is a teaching exam which is held two times a year. Candidates who qualify CTET exam will be able to apply for the post teacher in the primary and secondary sections in various Central and State level schools across India. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 on 15 February 2024. the CTET answer key has already been out. Scores can be accessed by the candidates on ctet.nic.in and marks sheets, pass certificate will be issued later through DigiLocker.

CBSE will generate DigiLocker accounts for all exam participants, and they will receive their login details through their registered mobile numbers.