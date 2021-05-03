Postpone Offline Exams Scheduled for May, Urges Education Ministry
Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare has written a letter to the heads of centrally funded institutions.
In light of India’s second pandemic wave, the Education Ministry on Monday, 3 May has urged that offline examinations scheduled for the month of May be postponed.
In a letter addressed to the heads of centrally funded institutions like IITs, NITs etc, Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare urged the institutions to postpone the examinations. However, online exams would be held as planned.
“The decision will be reviewed in the first week of June 2021. The institutions have been further advised to ensure that if anyone in the institution needs any assistance it should be provided immediate possible help so that he or she comes out of the distress at the earliest”, said the letter.
The letter also advised the institutions to encourage students to get vaccinated and to remain safe by following COVID protocols.
Meanwhile, Delhi University on Sunday announced the decision to postpone final-year examinations, said university officials as citied by PTI.
Exams for final year students were scheduled to commence in May, which will now begin from 1 June 2021. Exams will be conducted in online mode, open book format.
"We held a meeting on Saturday, 1 May, with all heads of the departments and deans. The meeting was chaired by the vice-chancellor. It was decided that the exams be postponed to 1 June," said D S Rawat, Dean of Examinations, DU.
India on Monday, 3 May, reported 3,68,147 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,99,25,604. The death toll increased by 3,417 to 2,18,959.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 34,13,642 active cases across the country, while 1,62,93,003 patients have been discharged, with 3,00,732 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.