COVID-19: CISCE Reduces Syllabus For Major ICSE, ISC Subjects

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has decided to reduce the syllabus for all major subjects at the ICSE ISC Level.

In a press statement, the council said that “to make up for the loss in instructional hours during the current session 2020-2021” it has worked with subject experts to reduce syllabus for class class 9, 10 (ICSE) and class 11,12 (ISC).