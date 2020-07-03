COVID-19: CISCE Reduces Syllabus For Major ICSE, ISC Subjects

CISCE said it has worked with experts to reduce the syllabus at ICSE and ISC level.

Anthony S Rozario
Published03 Jul 2020, 02:04 PM IST
Education
1 min read

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has decided to reduce the syllabus for all major subjects at the ICSE ISC Level.

In a press statement, the council said that “to make up for the loss in instructional hours during the current session 2020-2021” it has worked with subject experts to reduce syllabus for class class 9, 10 (ICSE) and class 11,12 (ISC).

COVID-19: CISCE Reduces Syllabus For Major ICSE, ISC Subjects
“Syllabus reduction has been done, keeping in mind the linear progression across the classes, while ensuring that the core concepts related to the subject are retained.”
CISCE Statement

Details of the changed syllabus would be available on the council’s website, the statement said.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:

Never Miss Out

Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!