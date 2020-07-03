COVID-19: CISCE Reduces Syllabus For Major ICSE, ISC Subjects
CISCE said it has worked with experts to reduce the syllabus at ICSE and ISC level.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has decided to reduce the syllabus for all major subjects at the ICSE ISC Level.
In a press statement, the council said that “to make up for the loss in instructional hours during the current session 2020-2021” it has worked with subject experts to reduce syllabus for class class 9, 10 (ICSE) and class 11,12 (ISC).
“Syllabus reduction has been done, keeping in mind the linear progression across the classes, while ensuring that the core concepts related to the subject are retained.”CISCE Statement
Details of the changed syllabus would be available on the council’s website, the statement said.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!