CLAT 2023 Result Announced For UG, PG Law Programmes, Check Highest Score Here

The CLAT 2023 result is out and the candidates that appeared for CLAT exam 2023 can check the result at the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The website has the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2022) result active link.

CLAT 2023 was conducted on 18 December 2022 and candidates can get access to the result by logging in the official portal. Candidates can get admission to the National Law Universities using CLAT 2023 scores and even 61 non-NLU affiliate universities will use CLAT 2023 scores for admissions to five-year integrated UG and PG law programmes for 2023-2024.

Candidates must know that one question was withdrawn from the CLAT UG 2023 final answer key out of 150 questions. The CLAT 2023 final answer key was released on 22 December 2022.