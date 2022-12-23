CLAT 2023 Result Announced For UG, PG Law Programmes, Check Highest Score Here
Candidates who appeared for CLAT 2023 exam can check the result at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
The CLAT 2023 result is out and the candidates that appeared for CLAT exam 2023 can check the result at the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The website has the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2022) result active link.
CLAT 2023 was conducted on 18 December 2022 and candidates can get access to the result by logging in the official portal. Candidates can get admission to the National Law Universities using CLAT 2023 scores and even 61 non-NLU affiliate universities will use CLAT 2023 scores for admissions to five-year integrated UG and PG law programmes for 2023-2024.
Candidates must know that one question was withdrawn from the CLAT UG 2023 final answer key out of 150 questions. The CLAT 2023 final answer key was released on 22 December 2022.
CLAT 2023: Highest Score for UG, PG Law Programmes
The highest mark scored in CLAT 2023 UG is 116.75. While the highest mark obtained in CLAT 2023 PG is 95.25.
Two candidates have scored 100 percentile marks in CLAT 2023 UG and four have obtained 99.99 percentile followed by three scoring 99.98 percentile. While in CLAT 2023 PG, one each have scored 99.99, 99.98 and 99.97 percentile marks respectively and five candidates obtained 99.91 percentile.
How to Download CLAT 2023 Score Card?
Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
Use your mobile number and password to login
The CLAT 2023 score card will be displayed on the screen
Check and download the CLAT result PDF
Take a print for further reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Topics: CLAT 2023 CLAT 2023 Result
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.